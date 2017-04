Court orders Uber Black stop (2)

Milan, April 7 - A Rome court on Friday ordered the suspension within 10 days of the Uber Black app, or chauffeur-driven black saloon services operating in the capital and Milan. It also ordered Uber to stop the Uber-Lux, Uber-SUV, Uber-X, Uber-XL, UberSelect and Uber-Van services. The court upheld a suit by taxi drivers claiming the apps constituted unfair competition. Italy's taxi drivers have staged a series of strikes against the multinational's ride-hailing apps.