Man gets life for killing wife

Varese, April 7 - A Varese court on Friday convicted a man of murdering his wife for her life-assurance policy and staging the scene to make it look as if she had committed suicide. Alessandro Argenziano, 41, was found guilty of killing Stefania Amalfi, 27, in order to cash in her life assurance policy. Argenziano gave his wife sedatives and then suffocated her to make it look like she had taken her own life. The death was originally ruled suicide but a year's probe showed it had been murder. Argenziano got life.