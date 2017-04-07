Soccer: Juve can't afford any more slip-ups - Allegri (2)

Turin

Turin, April 7 - Juventus can't afford any more slip-ups after their draw at Napoli last week, coach Massimiliano Allegri said ahead of a home game against lowly Chievo Saturday. "We already got a bonus with the draw at Napoli, tomorrow we mustn't mess up, we have to win," said Allegri. Juve, going for a record sixth straight scudetto and a third straight double, are six points ahead of Roma and 10 points clear of Napoli. They have a massive Champions League quarter-final against Barcelona coming up, for which Allegri said "we are preparing very hard". Juve have an winning run of 31 Serie A victories at the Juventus Stadium and bookies are giving short adds on them completing the season with another five home wins. The Bianconeri have won all 15 of their games so far this season, added to the last 16 of last season.

