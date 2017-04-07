Rome

Soccer: Bruno Henrique says will prove innocence (2)

'Will provide all documentation'

Soccer: Bruno Henrique says will prove innocence (2)

Rome, April 7 - Palermo player Bruno Henrique (Corsini) on Friday denied getting an Italian passport illegally and said he would provide evidence of his innocence. "I am totally innocent of the actions and available to provide all the documentation necessary to prove I'm innocent," said the midfielder, one of a number of Brazilian players accused of obtaining Italian passports by illicit means. Henrique also told ANSA he has a brother who has been an Italian citizen for years and has played for the Italian five-a-side team. Henrique also said he would act to protect his rights and image in all competent legal fora and voiced full confidence that investigators will get to the bottom of the case.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Aggredito fuori dalla discoteca

Aggredito fuori dalla discoteca

di Sabrina Amoroso

Fiat Panda travolge una donna, è gravissima

Fiat Panda travolge una donna, è gravissima

Incidente a Camaro, le immagini

Incidente a Camaro, le immagini

Travolta da un ubriaco

Travolta da un ubriaco

di Salvatore De Maria

“Triade”, il pm chiede 10 condanne

“Triade”, il pm chiede 10 condanne

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33