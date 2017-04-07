Soccer: Bruno Henrique says will prove innocence (2)

Rome, April 7 - Palermo player Bruno Henrique (Corsini) on Friday denied getting an Italian passport illegally and said he would provide evidence of his innocence. "I am totally innocent of the actions and available to provide all the documentation necessary to prove I'm innocent," said the midfielder, one of a number of Brazilian players accused of obtaining Italian passports by illicit means. Henrique also told ANSA he has a brother who has been an Italian citizen for years and has played for the Italian five-a-side team. Henrique also said he would act to protect his rights and image in all competent legal fora and voiced full confidence that investigators will get to the bottom of the case.