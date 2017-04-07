Ferrari Land theme park opens in Spain

Tarragona
07/04/2017
Tarragona, April 6 - The new Ferrari Land theme park has been opened in Spain by Piero Ferrari, the son of the carmaker's fabled founder Enzo Ferrari. The first such park in Europe is situated within the PortAventura resort near Barcelona. Highlights include a roller coaster that simulates driving a Ferrari race car. "I think it's a great opportunity to bring people closer to the Ferrari world, especially young people," Piero Ferrari told ANSA at Thursday's inauguration before the park opened to the public on Friday . "This place is designed for families, not just (Ferrari) enthusiasts. "These attractions did not exist in my father's day. "I think he would have been happy about this initiative because it is a way to be close to those who follow us and transmit our passion to them". There is also a Ferrari theme park in the United Arab Emirates - Ferrari World Abu Dhabi.
Le altre notizie
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Aggredito fuori dalla discoteca
di Sabrina Amoroso
di Salvatore De Maria
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online