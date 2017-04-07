Ferrari Land theme park opens in Spain

Tarragona, April 6 - The new Ferrari Land theme park has been opened in Spain by Piero Ferrari, the son of the carmaker's fabled founder Enzo Ferrari. The first such park in Europe is situated within the PortAventura resort near Barcelona. Highlights include a roller coaster that simulates driving a Ferrari race car. "I think it's a great opportunity to bring people closer to the Ferrari world, especially young people," Piero Ferrari told ANSA at Thursday's inauguration before the park opened to the public on Friday . "This place is designed for families, not just (Ferrari) enthusiasts. "These attractions did not exist in my father's day. "I think he would have been happy about this initiative because it is a way to be close to those who follow us and transmit our passion to them". There is also a Ferrari theme park in the United Arab Emirates - Ferrari World Abu Dhabi.