Tarragona

Ferrari Land theme park opens in Spain

Piero Ferrari cuts the ribbon at inauguration

Ferrari Land theme park opens in Spain

Tarragona, April 6 - The new Ferrari Land theme park has been opened in Spain by Piero Ferrari, the son of the carmaker's fabled founder Enzo Ferrari. The first such park in Europe is situated within the PortAventura resort near Barcelona. Highlights include a roller coaster that simulates driving a Ferrari race car. "I think it's a great opportunity to bring people closer to the Ferrari world, especially young people," Piero Ferrari told ANSA at Thursday's inauguration before the park opened to the public on Friday . "This place is designed for families, not just (Ferrari) enthusiasts. "These attractions did not exist in my father's day. "I think he would have been happy about this initiative because it is a way to be close to those who follow us and transmit our passion to them". There is also a Ferrari theme park in the United Arab Emirates - Ferrari World Abu Dhabi.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Aggredito fuori dalla discoteca

Aggredito fuori dalla discoteca

di Sabrina Amoroso

Fiat Panda travolge una donna, è gravissima

Fiat Panda travolge una donna, è gravissima

Incidente a Camaro, le immagini

Incidente a Camaro, le immagini

Travolta da un ubriaco

Travolta da un ubriaco

di Salvatore De Maria

“Triade”, il pm chiede 10 condanne

“Triade”, il pm chiede 10 condanne

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33