Cassimatis says suspended from M5S (2)

Genoa, April 7 - Marika Cassimatis, the deposed winner of the 5-Star Movement's (M5S) online poll to be its Genoa mayoral candidate, said Friday that she has been suspended from the anti-establishment group. "Yesterday evening I received the email of suspension from the Movement," Cassimatis said on the way into a hearing for her appeal for her electoral list to be reinstated. M5S leader Beppe Grillo announced he was dropping Cassimatis and replacing her with the second-placed candidate last month. On his blog, Grillo said the movement had "no space for those who are only looking for a post". He also said that many people on Cassimatis' electoral list had "repeatedly and continually damaged the image of the Movement". Cassimatis has filed a defamation suit against Grillo and M5S bigwig Alessandro Di Battista.