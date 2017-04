Soccer: Juve can't afford any more slip-ups - Allegri

Turin, April 7 - Juventus can't afford any more slip-ups after their draw at Napoli last week, coach Massimiliano Allegri said ahead of a home game against lowly Chievo Saturday. "We already got a bonus with the draw at Napoli, tomorrow we mustn't mess up, we have to win," said Allegri. Juve, going for a record sixth straight scudetto and a third straight double, are six points ahead of Roma and 10 points clear of Napoli. They have a massive Champions League quarter-final against Barcelona coming up, for which Allegri said "we are preparing very hard".