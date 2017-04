Delrio says Alitalia plan must be more courageous

Rome, April 7 - Transport Minister Graziano Delrio said Friday that he wants the plan to turn around Alitalia, which features around 2,000 job cuts, to be bolder. "This morning I met (outgoing Alitalia President Luca Cordero di) Montezemolo and (incoming chief Luigi) Gubitosi to talk about how the industrial plan must be a little more courageous over the re-launch," Delrio said. "We talked about reinforcing investment because it is clear than it is an important plan that enables Alitalia to survive, but then it is necessary to win the challenge".