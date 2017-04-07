M5S condemns US Syria strikes

Rome
07/04/2017
Rome, April 7 - Lawmakers for the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement in the Senate, Lower House and European Parliament on Friday issued a statement condemning the US missile strikes on a Syrian base. It said the attacks "risk constituting a clear violation of international law". It added that "it shows for the umpteenth time the real value that the world's powers attribute to the United Nations. Zero value". The statement also called on Italy to "stay out of this game of risk", arguing that "a war cannot be the solution to another war".
