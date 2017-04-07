Rome

M5S condemns US Syria strikes

Anti-establishment movement says Italy should 'stay out'

M5S condemns US Syria strikes

Rome, April 7 - Lawmakers for the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement in the Senate, Lower House and European Parliament on Friday issued a statement condemning the US missile strikes on a Syrian base. It said the attacks "risk constituting a clear violation of international law". It added that "it shows for the umpteenth time the real value that the world's powers attribute to the United Nations. Zero value". The statement also called on Italy to "stay out of this game of risk", arguing that "a war cannot be the solution to another war".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Fiat Panda travolge una donna, è gravissima

Fiat Panda travolge una donna, è gravissima

Aggredito fuori dalla discoteca

Aggredito fuori dalla discoteca

di Sabrina Amoroso

Incidente a Camaro, le immagini

Incidente a Camaro, le immagini

Travolta da un ubriaco

Travolta da un ubriaco

di Salvatore De Maria

“Triade”, il pm chiede 10 condanne

“Triade”, il pm chiede 10 condanne

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33