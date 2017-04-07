Rome

US action in Syria response to war crime - Gentiloni (3)

Premier gives press conference after missile strike on Syria

Rome, April 7 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni told a press conference on Friday that "the action ordered last night by (United States President Donald) Trump was a response motivated by a war crime". The US missile strike on an air base in Syria followed this week's suspected chemical weapons attack on a rebel-held town in Syria in which dozens of civilians, including children, died. "The United States have described their action as punctual and limited and not as a stage in a military escalation," the premier said. "Last night's attack, as is known, took place at the air base from where the chemical weapons attack was launched a few days ago. "Against a war crime that the (Bashar al-)Assad regime is responsible for... "I think the images of suffering that we have had to see over the last few days following the use of chemical weapons must not be seen again". Gentiloni said he saw Moscow playing a mayor role in talks to bring peace to Syria. "Italy has always been convinced that a lasting solution for Syria should be sought in negotiations," he said. "It was and remains our position. Negotiations must include the many opposition forces and the regime, under the aegis of United Nations with a decisive and construction role for Russia". Gentiloni called European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini overnight to discuss the strike, a spokesperson for Mogherini said Friday. Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano described the United States military action in Syria as proportionate in a statement. "Italy understands the reason for the US military action, which was proportionate in timing and methods, as a response to an unacceptable sense of impunity, as well as a signal of deterrent towards the risk of further use of chemical weapons by Assad, in addition to those ascertained by the UN," Alfano said.

