US action in Syria response to war crime - Gentiloni (2)

Premier gives press conference after missile strike on Syria

Rome, April 7 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni told a press conference on Friday that "the action ordered last night by (United States President Donald) Trump was a response motivated by a war crime". The US missile strike on an air base in Syria followed this week's suspected chemical weapons attack on a rebel-held town in Syria in which dozens of civilians, including children, died. Gentiloni called European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini overnight to discuss the strike, a spokesperson for Mogherini said Friday. Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano described the United States military action in Syria as proportionate in a statement. "Italy understands the reason for the US military action, which was proportionate in timing and methods, as a response to an unacceptable sense of impunity, as well as a signal of deterrent towards the risk of further use of chemical weapons by Assad, in addition to those ascertained by the UN," Alfano said.

