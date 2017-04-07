US military action in Syria proportionate - Alfano (2)

Rome
07/04/2017
Rome, April 7 - Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano described the United States military action in Syria as proportionate in a statement on Friday. "Italy understands the reason for the US military action, which was proportionate in timing and methods, as a response to an unacceptable sense of impunity, as well as a signal of deterrent towards the risk of further use of chemical weapons by Assad, in addition to those ascertained by the UN," Alfano said. "The government is following the developments in the Mediterranean with maximum attention, taking account of its multiple, direct interests in the security and stability of the region. "Now it is necessary and urgent to reactive the full functioning of the Security Could and proceed to the adoption of a consensual resolution to identify responsibilities and prevent new atrocities. "As a member of the Security Council, Italy will continue to act to achieve this".
