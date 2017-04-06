Milan

Vespa a design icon that can't be cloned - judges (2)

Chinese company barred from marketing imitations in Italy

Vespa a design icon that can't be cloned - judges (2)

Milan, April 6 - The shape of Italy's iconic Vespa scooters since their inception in 1948 is an industrial design subject to copyright protection, Turin judges ruled Thursday in saying a Chinese company cannot market cloned Vespas in Italy. The sentence for the first time recognised the historic model as a work of industrial design. Vespa, which is made by Piaggio, was recently cited as one of the EU products US President Donald Trump may slap a 'super-tariff' on in retaliation for a longstanding EU ban on hormone-boosted US beef.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Un calamaro di quasi dieci chili trascinato in spiaggia a mano

Un calamaro di quasi dieci chili trascinato in spiaggia a mano

Incidente a Camaro, le immagini

Incidente a Camaro, le immagini

Con fucile e pistola in auto arrestati padre e figlio

Con fucile e pistola in auto
arrestati padre e figlio

Diciottenne colto da malore in palestra muore in ospedale

Diciottenne colto da malore
in palestra muore in ospedale

di Armando Scuteri

Fiat Panda travolge una donna, è gravissima

Fiat Panda travolge una donna, è gravissima

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33