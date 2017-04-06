Vespa a design icon that can't be cloned - judges (2)

Milan, April 6 - The shape of Italy's iconic Vespa scooters since their inception in 1948 is an industrial design subject to copyright protection, Turin judges ruled Thursday in saying a Chinese company cannot market cloned Vespas in Italy. The sentence for the first time recognised the historic model as a work of industrial design. Vespa, which is made by Piaggio, was recently cited as one of the EU products US President Donald Trump may slap a 'super-tariff' on in retaliation for a longstanding EU ban on hormone-boosted US beef.