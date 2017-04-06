Spread closes down 4 on 199 (2)

Rome
06/04/2017
Rome, April 6 - The spread between Italian and German 10-year bond yields, a gauge of Italy's borrowing costs and of market confidence in the Italian economy, closed four points down on 199 points Thursday, compared to 203 at Wednesday's close, with a yield of 2.25%, steady from Wednesday. The lower the spread is, the better it is for the Italian economy and debt-servicing costs. Monday was the first time in weeks the spread had been over the psychologically important 200-point threshold. The spread rose above 200 last month on EU populist fears.
