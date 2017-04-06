Rome

EU op not a migrant pull factor says Sophia chief

More NGO ops but we're not getting in each other's way

EU op not a migrant pull factor says Sophia chief

Rome, April 6 - The EU's Operation Sophia to rescue migrants in the Mediterranean is not a pull factor for those setting off, operation commander Admiral Enrico Credendino told ANSA Thursday. Credendino was speaking after days of accusations that sea-born rescues were attracting more migrants, and allegations that NGO vessels were helping people traffickers. "Migrants certainly don't leave because boats at sea are a pull factor, but because there are wars, terrorism, lack of food and water," Credendino said, citing the major push factors in the exodus. "Even without Sophia the migrants would leave anyway, in fact when Mare Nostrum was suspended and before Safe Sea, the number of migrants went up, not down." Credendino said there were now more NGO operations but "we're not getting in each other's way".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Un calamaro di quasi dieci chili trascinato in spiaggia a mano

Un calamaro di quasi dieci chili trascinato in spiaggia a mano

Incidente a Camaro, le immagini

Incidente a Camaro, le immagini

Con fucile e pistola in auto arrestati padre e figlio

Con fucile e pistola in auto
arrestati padre e figlio

Diciottenne colto da malore in palestra muore in ospedale

Diciottenne colto da malore
in palestra muore in ospedale

di Armando Scuteri

Fiat Panda travolge una donna, è gravissima

Fiat Panda travolge una donna, è gravissima

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33