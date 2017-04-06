Fincantieri green light for STX shipyards (3)

Paris, April 6 - The French government on Thursday gave its green light to Italian shipbuilding giant Fincantieri taking over the STX France shipyards at Saint-Nazaire. The Italian group will become a relative-majority shareholder with around 48% of shares for eight years, Industry Secretary Christophe Sirugue said. "Fincantieri has presented an ambitious plan for the Saint-Nazaire shipyards," he said, saying "it aims to strengthen the yards in their core business and also the diversification of maritime energies". It also pledged not to cut jobs over the next five years, Sirugue said. Also taking part in the operation is Fondazione CrTrieste with a stake of 5-6%, while the French State will keep just over 33%. The FRench group DCNS may take up a 12% stake, Sirugue said.