Fincantieri green light for STX shipyards (2)

Paris, April 6 - The French government on Thursday gave its green light to Italian shipbuilding giant Fincantieri taking over the STX shipyards at Saint-Nazaire in France. The Italian group will become a relative-majority shareholder with under 50% of shares for eight years, Industry Secretary Christophe Sirugue said. "Fincantieri has presented an ambitious plan for the Saint-Nazaire shipyards," he said, saying "it aims to strengthen the yards in their core business and also the diversification of maritime energies". It also pledged not to cut jobs over the next five years, Sirugue said. photo: Fincantieri CEO Giuseppe Bono