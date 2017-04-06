Pompeii

Pompeii cast 'shows male lovers' (2)

In House of Cryptoporticus

Pompeii cast 'shows male lovers' (2)

Pompeii, April 6 - A cast of two embracing figures taken at Pompeii is that of two male lovers, Superintendent Massimo Osanna said after new findings Thursday. "Pompeii never ceases to amaze," he said. "We always imagined that it was an embrace between women. But a CAT scan and DNA have revealed that they are men," he said. Later downplaying the discovery, Osanna said "the fact that they were lovers is an hypothesis that cannot be dismissed". The casts of shapes in the volcanic ash that buried the ancient Roman city in 49 AD were made by archaeologist Vittorio Spinazzola at the start of the 20th century. This cast was made at the House of the Cryptoporticus.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Un calamaro di quasi dieci chili trascinato in spiaggia a mano

Un calamaro di quasi dieci chili trascinato in spiaggia a mano

Incidente a Camaro, le immagini

Incidente a Camaro, le immagini

Con fucile e pistola in auto arrestati padre e figlio

Con fucile e pistola in auto
arrestati padre e figlio

Diciottenne colto da malore in palestra muore in ospedale

Diciottenne colto da malore
in palestra muore in ospedale

di Armando Scuteri

Fiat Panda travolge una donna, è gravissima

Fiat Panda travolge una donna, è gravissima

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33