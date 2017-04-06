Man beats, rapes ex-wife, hangs self (2)

Udine
06/04/2017
Udine, April 6 - A 50-year-old Romanian citizen on Thursday beat and raped his ex-wife before hanging himself in the family home outside Udine, police said. The beating and rape took place on Monday evening when the man found his wife had returned home from abroad, where she had been living after their separation. The man was found hanged on a wooden beam when police went to the house on Tuesday.
