Man gets 20 yrs for murders committed while minor (2)

Sassari, April 6 - A 19-year-old man on Thursday got 20 years for two murders committed when he was a minor in 2015. Paolo Enrico Pinna was convicted of the murders of Gianluca Monni, 19, and Stefano Masala, 28, in Sardinian towns. On May 8, 2015, 19-year-old Monni from the town of Orune was killed while waiting for a bus to school. Masala, 28, went missing from the nearby town of Nule the day before Monni's killing and was never found.