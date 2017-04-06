Renzi says no question of govt crisis (2)

Rome, April 6 - Ex-premier Matteo Renzi on Thursday rejected talk that the failure to elect the candidate of his centre-right Democratic Party (PD) to an important Senate committee could trigger a government crisis. "It is a serious and profoundly unpleasant incident, but you can't go back to the language of the First Republic," Renzi, who is running to be re-elected PD leader, told MPs who support him. "I don't want to hear the word crisis spoken. These are First-Republic games," he added, referring to Italy's post-war political establishment that collapsed with the Tangentopoli scandal of the 1990s. Those who voted Popular Alternative (AP) Senator Salvatore Torrisi as head of an electoral law committee "should now make some proposals for us", Renzi said. Torrisi was voted in by surprise in place of a PD candidate, causing a serious ruction between the two government partners.