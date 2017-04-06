Turin

Parents convicted over 'I'm dirty' placard (2)

'They destroyed him' says prosecutor

Turin, April 6 - The parents of an adopted child were sentenced to one year and eight months in jail Thursday for mistreating the boy and, on one occasion, forcing him to walk around with a placard reading "I'm a dirty boy" around his neck. Prosecutors had asked for a four-year sentence. The couple plan to appeal. Prosecutor Francesco Pelosi told the court: "It wasn't just one episode, one single insult, a cold shower or his underpants stuck in his mouth to punish him for wetting the bed. It was continuous maltreatment." Pelosi said: "They should have looked after him and instead they hurt him like no one in his life. They destroyed him".

