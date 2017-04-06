Rimini

Woman, 40, 'had sex with three teens'

In Rimini youth home

Woman, 40, 'had sex with three teens'

Rimini, April 6 - A 40-year-old woman from Potenza had sex with two 13-year-olds and a 16-year-old boy in a youth home in Rimini, prosecutors said in requesting her indictment Wednesday. The woman is accused of having "full" sexual intercourse with a pair of brothers aged 13 and 16, and another 13-year-old boy. She is charged with having sex with minors. The age of consent in Italy is 14 years, with a close-in-age exception that allows those aged 13 to engage in sexual activity with partners who are less than three years older. The age of consent rises to 16 if one of the participants has some kind of influence on the other (e.g. teacher, tutor, adoptive parent).

