Drinking alcohol between meals on the rise in Italy

Rome, April 6 - Alcohol consumption is on the rise in Italy, especially drinking between meals and consumption of liquors and spirits, according to a health ministry report to parliament. It said 3.7 million Italians were binge drinkers, a habit that is particularly prevalent among young people. The report said 64.5% of people in Italy aged 11 and over had had at least one alcoholic drink in 2015 - 77.9% for males and 52% for females - up from 63% in 2014. It said the percentage of people who drink outside meal time was 27.9%, up from 25.8% in 2013 and 26.9% in 2014.