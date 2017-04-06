Rome

Torrisi says No to Alfano's call to quit (2)

Request absurd says new head Senate election-reform committee

Torrisi says No to Alfano's call to quit (2)

Rome, April 6 - Salvatore Torrisi said Thursday that he had rejected a demand to quit as the head of a Senate election-reform committee from Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano, the leader of his centrist Popular Alternative (AP) party. "It seems absurd, absolutely out of the ordinary," Torrisi told reporters. "I'm worried for Alfano". Torrisi was elected president of the committee on Wednesday after some members of parties supporting Premier Paolo Gentiloni's government disobeyed orders to vote for Giorgio Pagliari of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD). The outcome angered many within Gentiloni's PD and risks rocking the government. Earlier on Thursday, Alfano said "it's clear that his continuation as president is incompatible with the AP" when commenting on the case. "Not even the Soviet Communist party did things like this," Torrisi said. "If I had resigned yesterday, today we would not have been able to wrap up the general discussion of the security decree and set the deadline for amendments. "I am working for the institutions".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Un calamaro di quasi dieci chili trascinato in spiaggia a mano

Un calamaro di quasi dieci chili trascinato in spiaggia a mano

Incidente a Camaro, le immagini

Incidente a Camaro, le immagini

Con fucile e pistola in auto arrestati padre e figlio

Con fucile e pistola in auto
arrestati padre e figlio

Diciottenne colto da malore in palestra muore in ospedale

Diciottenne colto da malore
in palestra muore in ospedale

di Armando Scuteri

Fiat Panda travolge una donna, è gravissima

Fiat Panda travolge una donna, è gravissima

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33