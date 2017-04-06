Torrisi says No to Alfano's call to quit (2)

Rome, April 6 - Salvatore Torrisi said Thursday that he had rejected a demand to quit as the head of a Senate election-reform committee from Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano, the leader of his centrist Popular Alternative (AP) party. "It seems absurd, absolutely out of the ordinary," Torrisi told reporters. "I'm worried for Alfano". Torrisi was elected president of the committee on Wednesday after some members of parties supporting Premier Paolo Gentiloni's government disobeyed orders to vote for Giorgio Pagliari of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD). The outcome angered many within Gentiloni's PD and risks rocking the government. Earlier on Thursday, Alfano said "it's clear that his continuation as president is incompatible with the AP" when commenting on the case. "Not even the Soviet Communist party did things like this," Torrisi said. "If I had resigned yesterday, today we would not have been able to wrap up the general discussion of the security decree and set the deadline for amendments. "I am working for the institutions".