'Erba Massacre' appeal on new evidence upheld

Rome
06/04/2017
Rome, April 6 - The supreme Cassation Court has upheld an appeal to admit new evidence in the case of Olindo Romano and Rosa Bazzi, a married couple convicted of the December 2006 murder in the northern town of Erba of Raffaella Castagna, her two-year-old son, her mother and a female neighbour. Lower-court judges will now have to weigh the request to admit nine pieces of evidence.
Le altre notizie
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online