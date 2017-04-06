'Erba Massacre' appeal on new evidence upheld

Rome, April 6 - The supreme Cassation Court has upheld an appeal to admit new evidence in the case of Olindo Romano and Rosa Bazzi, a married couple convicted of the December 2006 murder in the northern town of Erba of Raffaella Castagna, her two-year-old son, her mother and a female neighbour. Lower-court judges will now have to weigh the request to admit nine pieces of evidence.