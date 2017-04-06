Torrisi says No to Alfano's call to quit

Rome, April 6 - Salvatore Torrisi said Thursday that he had rejected a demand for him to quit as the head of a Senate election-reform committee from Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano, the leader of his centrist Popular Alternative (AP) party. "It seems absurd, absolutely out of the ordinary," Torrisi told reporters. "I'm worried for Alfano". Torrisi was elected president of the committee on Wednesday after some members of parties supporting Premier Paolo Gentiloni's government disobeyed orders to vote for Giorgio Pagliari of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD).