Rome

Soccer: Italy up 3 to 12th in FIFA rankings

Brazil leapfrog Argentina into top slot

Soccer: Italy up 3 to 12th in FIFA rankings

Rome, April 6 - Recent Russia 2018 qualifier wins have helped Italy climb three places to 12th in the monthly FIFA rankings. Brazil leapfrogged Argentina into top slot, ahead of Germany, Chile and Colombia, up two to fifth. France was sixth, Belgium seventh, Portugal eighth, Switzerland ninth, Spain 10th and Poland 11th. Mexico, in 16th, was top of the CONCACAF nations, Egypt (19th) the African nations, and Iran (28th) Asian ones. Russia, which will host the World Cup next year, dropped to 61st position in the rankings.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Un calamaro di quasi dieci chili trascinato in spiaggia a mano

Un calamaro di quasi dieci chili trascinato in spiaggia a mano

Incidente a Camaro, le immagini

Incidente a Camaro, le immagini

Con fucile e pistola in auto arrestati padre e figlio

Con fucile e pistola in auto
arrestati padre e figlio

Diciottenne colto da malore in palestra muore in ospedale

Diciottenne colto da malore
in palestra muore in ospedale

di Armando Scuteri

Fiat Panda travolge una donna, è gravissima

Fiat Panda travolge una donna, è gravissima

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33