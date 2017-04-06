Soccer: Italy up 3 to 12th in FIFA rankings

Rome
06/04/2017
Rome, April 6 - Recent Russia 2018 qualifier wins have helped Italy climb three places to 12th in the monthly FIFA rankings. Brazil leapfrogged Argentina into top slot, ahead of Germany, Chile and Colombia, up two to fifth. France was sixth, Belgium seventh, Portugal eighth, Switzerland ninth, Spain 10th and Poland 11th. Mexico, in 16th, was top of the CONCACAF nations, Egypt (19th) the African nations, and Iran (28th) Asian ones. Russia, which will host the World Cup next year, dropped to 61st position in the rankings.
