Rome

Alfano says Torrisi must quit committee post or AP

Minister says Senator asked for 24 hours to reflect

Alfano says Torrisi must quit committee post or AP

Rome, April 6 - Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said Thursday that Salvatore Torrisi must quit his post at the helm of a Senate election-reform committee or leave his centrist Popular Alternative (AP) party. Torrisi was elected president of the committee on Wednesday after some members of parties supporting Premier Paolo Gentiloni's government disobeyed orders to vote for Giorgio Pagliari of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD). The outcome angered many within Gentiloni's PD and risks rocking the government. "It's clear that his continuation as president is incompatible with the AP," Alfano said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Un calamaro di quasi dieci chili trascinato in spiaggia a mano

Un calamaro di quasi dieci chili trascinato in spiaggia a mano

Incidente a Camaro, le immagini

Incidente a Camaro, le immagini

Con fucile e pistola in auto arrestati padre e figlio

Con fucile e pistola in auto
arrestati padre e figlio

Diciottenne colto da malore in palestra muore in ospedale

Diciottenne colto da malore
in palestra muore in ospedale

di Armando Scuteri

Fiat Panda travolge una donna, è gravissima

Fiat Panda travolge una donna, è gravissima

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33