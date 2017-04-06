Alfano says Torrisi must quit committee post or AP

Rome
06/04/2017
Rome, April 6 - Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said Thursday that Salvatore Torrisi must quit his post at the helm of a Senate election-reform committee or leave his centrist Popular Alternative (AP) party. Torrisi was elected president of the committee on Wednesday after some members of parties supporting Premier Paolo Gentiloni's government disobeyed orders to vote for Giorgio Pagliari of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD). The outcome angered many within Gentiloni's PD and risks rocking the government. "It's clear that his continuation as president is incompatible with the AP," Alfano said.
