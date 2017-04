Pope to wash inmates' feet Holy Thursday

Vatican City, April 6 - Pope Francis will wash inmates' feet at Paliano prison near Frosinone south of Rome on Holy Thursday, the Vatican said Thursday. The visit will be strictly personal, it said. Previous such ritual carried out by the pope to commemorate Jesus's washing of his disciples' feet took place in 2013 in a borstal at Casal del Marmo; in 2014 at the disabled centre Fondazione Don Gnocchi - Centro Santa Maria della Provvidenza; in 2015 at Rebibbiba prison; and in 2016 at the refugee and asylum seekers' centre at Castel Novo di Porto.