ISTAT sees solid eurozone growth

Statistics agency says recovery likely to continue

Rome, April 6 - Italian national statistics agency ISTAT said Thursday that it saw positive growth prospects for the eurozone. It said business indicators for the area have been positive in recent months, suggesting a continuation of the recovery. In the first quarter, the eurozone economy is expected to have grown at a similar pace as registered at the end of 2016 (+0.4%), then slightly faster in Q2 (+0.5%) before returning to +0.4% in Q3 2017, it said. "Investment is forecast to strengthen, driven by improved expectations about the near-term outlook," ISTAT said.

