Labour costs not main factor for Alitalia - Poletti (2)

Rome
06/04/2017
Rome, April 6 - Labour Minister Giuliano Poletti said Thursday that Alitalia cannot solve its problems solely by axing staff. The government, unions and the loss-making airline are in talks about a plan to turn Alitalia around, featuring the loss of around 2,000 ground-staff jobs. Poletti said labour costs were "one of the components, but not the first one, and not the main one". "Everything cannot be loaded onto labour costs and the sacrifice of the workers," he added. "It is necessary to give the company prospects, seek a path to give the company a future". Alitalia workers staged a 24-hour strike on Wednesday in protest at the plan, forcing the former flag-carrier to cancel 60% of its flights.
Le altre notizie
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online