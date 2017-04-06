Rome

Labour costs not main factor for Alitalia - Poletti (2)

Minister says whole sacrifice can't be made by workers

Labour costs not main factor for Alitalia - Poletti (2)

Rome, April 6 - Labour Minister Giuliano Poletti said Thursday that Alitalia cannot solve its problems solely by axing staff. The government, unions and the loss-making airline are in talks about a plan to turn Alitalia around, featuring the loss of around 2,000 ground-staff jobs. Poletti said labour costs were "one of the components, but not the first one, and not the main one". "Everything cannot be loaded onto labour costs and the sacrifice of the workers," he added. "It is necessary to give the company prospects, seek a path to give the company a future". Alitalia workers staged a 24-hour strike on Wednesday in protest at the plan, forcing the former flag-carrier to cancel 60% of its flights.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Un calamaro di quasi dieci chili trascinato in spiaggia a mano

Un calamaro di quasi dieci chili trascinato in spiaggia a mano

Incidente a Camaro, le immagini

Incidente a Camaro, le immagini

Con fucile e pistola in auto arrestati padre e figlio

Con fucile e pistola in auto
arrestati padre e figlio

Diciottenne colto da malore in palestra muore in ospedale

Diciottenne colto da malore
in palestra muore in ospedale

di Armando Scuteri

Fiat Panda travolge una donna, è gravissima

Fiat Panda travolge una donna, è gravissima

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33