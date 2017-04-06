Rome

Some 21 mn Italians have tax debts - Equitalia (2)

Less than 1,000 euros for 53%

Rome, April 6 - Equitalia CEO Ernesto Maria Ruffini told the Lower House's finance committee on Thursday that "around 21 million taxpayers have debts of some form" with the Italian inland revenue. The head of the tax-arrears-collection agency added that for "53% the amount due does not go above 1,000 euros". Ruffini said that the total debt put into the hands of the agency between 2000 and 2016 "amounts to 817 billion euros". He added, however, that "the quota upon which recovery actions can reasonably be effective" was limited to "51.9 billion euros" of that money. Unsuccessful attempts had been made to get 384 billion euros of the money. Ruffini said that 147.4 billion was owed by bankrupt individuals or entities, 85 billion by the deceased or companies no longer in business and 95 billion by individuals or entities with no assets.

