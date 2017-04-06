Some 21 mn Italians have tax debts - Equitalia (2)

Rome
06/04/2017
Rome, April 6 - Equitalia CEO Ernesto Maria Ruffini told the Lower House's finance committee on Thursday that "around 21 million taxpayers have debts of some form" with the Italian inland revenue. The head of the tax-arrears-collection agency added that for "53% the amount due does not go above 1,000 euros". Ruffini said that the total debt put into the hands of the agency between 2000 and 2016 "amounts to 817 billion euros". He added, however, that "the quota upon which recovery actions can reasonably be effective" was limited to "51.9 billion euros" of that money. Unsuccessful attempts had been made to get 384 billion euros of the money. Ruffini said that 147.4 billion was owed by bankrupt individuals or entities, 85 billion by the deceased or companies no longer in business and 95 billion by individuals or entities with no assets.
Le altre notizie
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online