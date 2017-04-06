Rome

Soccer: Juventus set up Cup final clash against Lazio

Higuain scored twice at former club in 5-4 aggregate win

Soccer: Juventus set up Cup final clash against Lazio

Rome, April 6 - Juventus will meet Lazio in the final of the Italian Cup despite losing 3-2 at Napoli in the return leg of their semi-final on Wednesday. The Turin giants, who are aiming for a third consecutive Serie A-Italian Cup double, progressed 5-4 on aggregate after winning the first leg 3-1. Argentina forward Gonzalo Higuain scored twice against his former team on Wednesday to send Juve through. Marek Hamsik, Dries Mertens and Lorenzo Inisgne were on target for the hosts. Lazio knocked city rivals AS Roma out in the other semi-final.

