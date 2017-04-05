Brussels

Austria must take migrants from Italy, Greece -Juncker (2)

Must fulfill obligations says EC chief

Brussels, April 5 - Austria must start taking in asylum seekers relocated from Italy and Greece, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said Wednesday, saying that Vienna was not fulfilling its EU obligations. "The Commission is ready to discuss how to assist the Austrian authorities, so that they gradually fulfill their obligations," Juncker said. "Naturally we will take into account the solidarity which Austria showed in the past". Austrian Interior Minister Wolfgang Sobotka said he would comply "immediately" but other Austrian officials stressed the process could be gradual as Juncker had said.

