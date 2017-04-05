Spread closes steady on 200 (2)

Rome

Spread closes steady on 200

Yield 2.25%

Spread closes steady on 200

Rome, April 5 - The spread between Italian and German 10-year bond yields, a gauge of Italy's borrowing costs and of market confidence in the Italian economy, closed steady on 200 points Wednesday, the same as Tuesday's close, with the yield also steady at 2.25%. The lower the spread is, the better it is for the Italian economy and debt-servicing costs. The spread rose above 200 points recently on EU populist fears.

