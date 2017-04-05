Rimini

I'm ill, let me stay in Italy said suitcase woman

Katerina Laktionova, 27, got humanitarian permit

I'm ill, let me stay in Italy said suitcase woman

Rimini, April 5 - A Russian woman whose severely malnourished dead body was found in a suitcase floating in Rimini harbour last month had asked to be allowed to stay in Italy to treat her anorexia, sources said Wednesday. "I'm ill, let me stay here in Italy so I can treat myself," 27-year-old Katerina Laktionova told officials in February, sources said. She successfully obtained a stay permit for humanitarian and health reasons, sources said. Police are trying to establish who abandoned her and let her die of hunger, before putting her into the suitcase and dumping it in the harbour.

