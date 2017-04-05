I'm ill, let me stay in Italy said suitcase woman

Rimini
05/04/2017
Rimini, April 5 - A Russian woman whose severely malnourished dead body was found in a suitcase floating in Rimini harbour last month had asked to be allowed to stay in Italy to treat her anorexia, sources said Wednesday. "I'm ill, let me stay here in Italy so I can treat myself," 27-year-old Katerina Laktionova told officials in February, sources said. She successfully obtained a stay permit for humanitarian and health reasons, sources said. Police are trying to establish who abandoned her and let her die of hunger, before putting her into the suitcase and dumping it in the harbour.
Le altre notizie
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online