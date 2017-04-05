Milan

Moroccan girl, 14, 'whipped by parents' (3)

Punished for acting too 'Western'

Moroccan girl, 14, 'whipped by parents' (3)

Milan, April 5 - A Milan children's court on Wednesday temporarily removed a 14-year-old Moroccan girl from her family which had whipped her because she dressed and acted "too Western". The girl, whose family said they disciplined her because of unacceptable behaviour, was placed in a children's home. Her mother, father and brother are under investigation for mistreatment. "It's an unfortunately ordinary story, like many we see, where there is a cultural factor, and a conflict between a girl born in Italy who wants to live like her friends and a traditionalist family that tries to impose her upbringing with physical and above all moral violence," the court's prosecutor, Ciro Cascone, told ANSA. "The religious factor is just an aspect of the cultural one," he said. The local mayor said "unfortunately it's not the first or last case of this kind, among girls who want to Westernise themselves".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Un calamaro di quasi dieci chili trascinato in spiaggia a mano

Un calamaro di quasi dieci chili trascinato in spiaggia a mano

Operazione Recherche, ecco tutti gli arrestati/Gallery

Operazione Recherche, ecco tutti gli arrestati/Gallery

La “Statale della morte” teatro di un nuovo incidente

La “Statale della morte” teatro di un nuovo incidente

Con fucile e pistola in auto arrestati padre e figlio

Con fucile e pistola in auto
arrestati padre e figlio

Ndrangheta: sequestri e fermi in Calabria

Ndrangheta: sequestri
e fermi in Calabria

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33