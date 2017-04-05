'Italy is in our hearts', Prince Charles tells Mattarella

Rome, April 5 - Last year's earthquakes in central Italy, immigration and the environment were the focus of talks between President Sergio Mattarella and Britain's Prince Charles at the presidential palace in Rome Wednesday. "Italy is in our hearts" and British citizens were "very disturbed by the terrible series of earthquakes" that hit Italy, Charles told Mattarella. The "cordial" talks also touched on the issue of immigration and the importance of cultural heritage and the defence of the environment, sources said. The head of State thanked Charles - accompanied by his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall - for his visit to the quake-hit village of Amatrice which had brought "much comfort" to the population on Sunday. Mattarella explained to the prince how delicate reconstruction work is in countries that are so full of history. The president than voiced gratitude, via the heir to the throne, for Britain's action in the Mediterranean where the migrant emergency remains very high and a greater collective commitment is needed. Charles earlier met Premier Paolo Gentiloni and visited the Rome-based Food and Agriculture Organisation, telling officials how much he "admired your work in the field".