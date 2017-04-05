Soccer: Roma stadium project will go ahead says M5S (3)

Rome, April 5 - A 'service conference' No to AS Roma's new stadium will only mean a few months' delay to the project and "the first brick will be laid in 2018", the Rome council caucus leader for the ruling anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), Paolo Ferrara, told ANSA Wednesday. "The technical talks on the new project will start immediately between the proponents and the representatives of the council," he said. Talks by the 'service conference' on the long-awaited stadium ended with a No earlier Wednesday and fresh proposals were urged by June 16. The No was caused by Rome city council's failure to present an urban planning adjustment proposal, as well as by the start of a procedure by the culture ministry aimed at putting cultural-heritage limits on the planned site in the southern Roman district of Tor di Valle. Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said recently he would not, and could not, intervene on Rome's heritage superintendency's decision to designate the stadium site as an area to be preserved because of its historical interest. Franceschini pointed out that by law he could not override the superintendency's autonomy. The superintendency's ruling is one of the hurdles facing the multi-billion-euro project. Initially it was opposed by Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi and her M5S but the M5S dropped its opposition after the project was radically changed and downsized.