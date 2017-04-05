Find culprits in Syria attack or risk more - Italy to UN (2)

New York, 5 APR - The gas attack that killed 72 including 20 children at Khan Sheikhun in Syria Tuesday "is also a tragic reminder that international law and the resolutions of this Council continue to be blatantly violated," Italy's permanent representative at the UN, Ambassador Sebastiano Cardi, said Wednesday. "As long as no one is found responsible for these war crimes and crimes against humanity, the incentive will be to continue to carry them out," he said, reaffirming Italy's support for draft resolution from the US, France and Britain condemning Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces. Assad has denied responsibility. Cardi went on: "This is the reason why the fight against impunity must be a priority shared by this Council". Cardi said Italy was "shocked" by the despicable" attack and reaffirmed that the solution to the Syrian crisis could only be political, not military. Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said those responsible for war crime must be brought to justice. The UN said Wednesday the attack was the worst since 2013. Save the Children said that 2.5 million Syrian children were going without aid because of the fighting.