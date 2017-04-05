Casaleggio runs M5S not Di Maio, Di Battista - Renzi

Rome
05/04/2017
Rome, April 5 - The man who runs the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) is not leader Beppe Grillo or bigwigs Luigi Di Maio and Alessandrio Di Battista, but the son of late co-founder Gianroberto Casalaggio, Davide, ex-premier and Democratic Party (PD) ex-leader Matteo Renzi said in an interview with newsweekly Panorama coming out Thursday. Davide Casaleggio has taken an increasingly higher-profile role in the M5S since his father's death a year ago. Renzi added that there should be no "cover-up in a case of alleged graft at civil-service procurement agency CONSIP in which his father Tiziano is under investigation. The M5S responded by calling Renzi a "hypocrite" and saying "if he knows something he should say so".
