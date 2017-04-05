I'll never give up says Renzi (3)

Rome
05/04/2017
Rome, April 5 - Ex-premier Matteo Renzi on Wednesday denied saying he would quit if he lost the Democratic Party (PD) leadership race and said "I have not given up and I will never give up". Earlier newsweekly Panorama had reported that Renzi said "if I lose this time I will go for good" in an interview to be published tomorrow. Renzi said "with all the friendship for (journalist) Andrea Marcenaro, I never said what Panorama reported." He said "I never said it and this time I never even thought it". Panorama earlier quoted Renzi as saying that if he fails in his PD leadership bid "it seems evident that this time I will go for good". Renzi hailed the fact that he had left the political scene after a resounding defeat in a December 4 referendum, "restarting from scratch: no office, no role other than the confidence in me". Renzi is by far the front-runner in the PD leadership race, ahead of Justice Minister Andrea Orlando. He quit as premier following the defeat in a Constitutional reform referendum, and as PD leader to trigger the process of re-election. The new leader will be announced at the start of May. Puglia Governor Michele Emiliano is lagging far behind in third place.
Le altre notizie
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online