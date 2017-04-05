Turin

Vattimo acquitted over No Tav jail visit

Philosopher and leftist politician was accused of deception

Turin, April 5 - Italian philosopher and left-wing politician Gianni Vattimo was acquitted by a Turin court on Wednesday in a relation to a jail visit to 'No TAV' activists who are against work for the Turin-Lyon high-speed rail line in the Valle di Susa. When visiting activists in 2013 when he was an MEP, Vattimo took with him two other No TAV activists. Prosecutors had requested Vattimo be handed a 10-month jail term for deception.

