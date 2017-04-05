Rome stadium talks end with a No (2)

Rome, April 5 - Talks by the 'service conference' on a planned new stadium for AS Roma ended with a No Wednesday and fresh proposals have been urged by June 16. The No was caused by Rome city council's failure to present an urban planning adjustment proposal, as well as by the start of a procedure by the culture ministry aimed at putting cultural-heritage limits on the planned site in the southern Roman district of Tor di Valle. Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said recently he would not, and could not, intervene on Rome's heritage superintendency's decision to designate the stadium site as an area to be preserved because of its historical interest. Franceschini pointed out that by law he could not override the superintendency's autonomy. The superintendency's ruling is one of the hurdles facing the multi-billion-euro project. Initially it was opposed by Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi and her anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) but the M5S dropped its opposition after the project was radically changed and downsized.