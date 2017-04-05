Rome

Soccer: Juve tickets touted by 'Ndrangheta boss - FIGC (3)

'Permeability' says Pecoraro

Soccer: Juve tickets touted by 'Ndrangheta boss - FIGC (3)

Rome, April 5 - Juventus tickets were touted by 'Ndrangheta boss Rocco Dominello, Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) prosecutor Giuseppe Pecoraro told the parliamentary anti-mafia commission Wednesday. He said the Calabrian mafia's presence among ultra fan groups showed a "certain permeability" on the part of the 32-time Italian champions. According to Pecoraro, Juve Chairman Andrea Agnelli was "in the know" about the management of tickets. Agnelli has denied ever meeting Dominello or other criminal elements. "The Mafia arrived in the Bianconeri (fan) club", said the chair of the commission, Rosy Bindi.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Un calamaro di quasi dieci chili trascinato in spiaggia a mano

Un calamaro di quasi dieci chili trascinato in spiaggia a mano

Operazione Recherche, ecco tutti gli arrestati/Gallery

Operazione Recherche, ecco tutti gli arrestati/Gallery

La “Statale della morte” teatro di un nuovo incidente

La “Statale della morte” teatro di un nuovo incidente

Ndrangheta: sequestri e fermi in Calabria

Ndrangheta: sequestri
e fermi in Calabria

Coinvolti i vertici della cosca Pesce

Coinvolti i vertici
della cosca Pesce

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33