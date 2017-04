Suspects probed for fatal beating accused of homicide

Rome, April 5 - All five people who are under investigation in the case of Emanuele Morganti, a 20-year-old beaten to death outside a night club at Alatri last month, are accused of homicide, along with two men who are in jail. They are Franco Castagnacci, father of Mario Castagnacci - who is in jail along with Paolo Palmisani - and four bouncers, the lawyer of one of the defendants said.