EP approves Brexit talks resolution

Sets parameters for negotiations

Rome, April 5 - The European Parliament on Wednesday overwhelmingly approved a resolution setting conditions for Brexit negotiations. The joint motion was approved by the EPP, S&D, ALDE, Greens and United Left groups. Among the priorities it set were the rights of European citizens, safeguarding the Northern Ireland peace accord, and respecting the financial commitments made by London towards the EU.

