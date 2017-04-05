EP approves Brexit talks resolution

Rome
05/04/2017
Rome, April 5 - The European Parliament on Wednesday overwhelmingly approved a resolution setting conditions for Brexit negotiations. The joint motion was approved by the EPP, S&D, ALDE, Greens and United Left groups. Among the priorities it set were the rights of European citizens, safeguarding the Northern Ireland peace accord, and respecting the financial commitments made by London towards the EU.
Le altre notizie
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online