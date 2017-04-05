Rome

Record 19 bn tax-evasion recovery in 2016 - Orlandi (2)

Amount has trebled in 10 years says tax agency head

Record 19 bn tax-evasion recovery in 2016 - Orlandi

Rome, April 5 - Italy raised a record 19 billion euros from the fight against tax evasion in 2016, Rossella Orlandi, the head of inland revenue agency l'Agenzia delle Entrate, told a Lower House committee on Wednesday. "It's the best result ever achieved by the institution," Orlandi told the House finance committee. She said the figure was a 28% increase on the 14.9 billion recovered in 2015 and three times more than the 6.4 billion registered in 2007. Orlandi also told the committee that the agency had compiled a list of around 750 Italians to feature in the Panama Papers - leaked client information from many offshore entities. She said that, with the help of offshore entities, these people had presumably hidden from the Italian tax authorities "significant activities of a financial nature and assets held in non-collaborative countries".

