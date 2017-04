Soccer: Juve tickets touted by 'Ndrangheta boss - FIGC (2)

Rome, April 5 - Juventus tickets were touted by 'Ndrangheta boss Rocco Dominello, Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) prosecutor Giuseppe Pecoraro told the parliamentary anti-mafia commission Wednesday. He said the Calabrian mafia's presence among ultra fan groups showed a "certain permeability" on the part of the Italian champions. Juve Chairman Andrea Agnelli has denied ever meeting Dominello or other criminal elements.